Kate Shemirani: The Pineal Gland & Sleep

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I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. -Psalm 139:14
Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins in for this informative episode on the pineal gland and sleep. It's absolutely amazing what our Creator gave us in this little gland and the incredible functions it performs for our rest and health. She also answers a question from a listener, which we deal with in the first hour of the show concerning hemorrhoids, how they are caused and how to treat them. She also shares what you should avoid consuming and what you should be consuming to maintain a healthy pineal gland.
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