Darren Beattie | Biden Attempts to Placate Radical Leftists with US Navy Delivering Gaza
Published a day ago

Darren Beattie and Jack Posobiec | Biden Attempting to Placate Radical Leftists with US Navy Delivering Gaza Aid | RealAmericasVoice

Darren Beattie and Jack Posobiec discuss Biden’s announcement last night during the State of the Union that the U.S. Navy will be delivering aid to Gaza and the similarities between this and the Gulf of Tonkin incident.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v4i1c16-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-688.html

gazadarren beattiebiden regimereal america voice

