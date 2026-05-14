Russian "Gerbera" maneuvering drone spotted off the Odessa coast



The jet-powered drone was filmed diving sharply to wave-top level before climbing again, a low-altitude evasion maneuver designed to defeat air defense radar coverage over the Black Sea.

Adding, corruption trial in Ukraine:

Yermak will remain in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting a bail of 140 million UAH.



The court also prohibited Yermak from communicating with other suspects in the case: Chernyshov, Mindich, Lysenko, Opalchuk, Siranchuk, Medvedeva, and with witnesses: Martynkevich, Yatsyk, Ogorodnik, Kvilinkova, Nikolayenko, Nikolayenko, Novikova, Chernyshova, Abramov, Ankievich, Radkivska, Naumenko, Bobrovska.



The former head of the Presidential Administration is suspected of involvement in money laundering as part of a large-scale corruption scheme. According to the investigation, about 460 million UAH were legalized during the construction of elite residences in Kozin near Kiev.

A Kiev court has remanded former Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak into custody on 140 million hryvnia bail -- and the details are exactly as chaotic as you'd expect.



Among the court's conditions: Yermak is banned from contacting his personal astrologer, one Veronika Anikievich, who appears on the suspect and witness list read out by the judge. She was saved in Yermak's phone as "Veronika Feng Shui." Some contacts had her listed simply as "Yermak's fortune teller."



Investigators allege he consulted her on how to counter NABU (Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau) and on personnel appointments. Yermak denies it.



Anikievich is a 51-year-old Kiev resident who markets herself as an astrology consultant and runs a Telegram channel called "Lunar Hours." She registered as a sole trader in 2024 under the category "provision of other individual services." Her actual degree is in financial analysis from Kherson State Technical University.



On social media she's an enthusiastic Yermak defender and NABU critic, describing the bureau as "sold to the Russians" and framing his prosecution as a "Trump-Putin special operation to force Ukraine's capitulation." She also writes that Zelensky, by comparison, has "a halo and wings."



Yermak is also banned from contacting associates Mindich, Chernyshov, and his own wife.

Adding:

Latvian PM Evika Silina has resigned following the "incursion" of Ukrainian drones into Latvian airspace, according to Delfi.



"This is not an easy decision, but it is an honest one," she said at a press briefing.

The defense minister from the Progressives party had already stepped down over the drone incident. Silina's resignation brings down the entire government with it.



She said the drone incursion was the final straw in her loss of confidence in the former defense minister, adding: "I could not stay silent when promises go unfulfilled." She blamed the Progressives for triggering the coalition's collapse through their response to the minister's resignation.

Adding:

The Gerans are still hitting Odessa, Nikolaev and Slavyansk

Russian forces launched a record ~1,567 kamikaze and decoy drones in the past 24 hours, per Ukrainian monitoring sources.



A map showed the paths of drones and missiles in the last attack.