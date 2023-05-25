The movement of nuclear weapons to Belarus has begun, - Lukashenka
“It was necessary to prepare storage places, and so on. We all did it,” said the President of the Republic of Belarus.
At the same time, to a clarifying question whether nuclear weapons have already arrived in the country, Lukashenka answered “possibly”.
