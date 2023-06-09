Welcome To Proverbs Club.Husband On A Long Journey.

Proverbs 7:19 (NIV).

19) My husband is not at home;

he has gone on a long journey.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

"My husband is out of town for a while."

Possibly the oldest line in the book from an adulteress.

