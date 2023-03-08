Galilee Gathering, You Don't Know Nothin' about the New Covenant if you Don't Know THIS!

Part 19, Do you dare to look at Acts chapters 1 & 2 through the window of historical truth? Will the depth of your wisdom and Biblical understanding survive 20 minutes of scrutiny? Or will you fall apart like a $2 watch? Just so we understand each other, the average human will be gone in 30 seconds, or not even care to look. Are you average? Then continue driving down the wrong road.
