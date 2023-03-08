Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Galilee Gathering, You Don't Know Nothin' about the New Covenant if you Don't Know THIS!
48 views
channel image
HeavenCastleShip
Published Yesterday |

Part 19, Do you dare to look at Acts chapters 1 & 2 through the window of historical truth? Will the depth of your wisdom and Biblical understanding survive 20 minutes of scrutiny? Or will you fall apart like a $2 watch? Just so we understand each other, the average human will be gone in 30 seconds, or not even care to look. Are you average? Then continue driving down the wrong road.

Keywords
bibleheavenharvestend timesrevelationgrapeslazarusmarythe wrath of godgod is goodmarthagalileetop 3heaven castle shipriver of bloodgalilee gathering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket