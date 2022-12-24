Russian Drone Survives Two Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missiles

On December 23, a video showing a Russian drone surviving a Ukrainian attack with two anti-aircraft missiles while conducting a reconnaissance mission over the special military operation zone surfaced online.

The first missile missed the drone, which was identified as a Supercam S350, while the second failed to explode properly. Military experts speculated that the drone was targeted with man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADs).

The Supercam S350, which is powered by an electric engine, has an endurance of a 4.5 hours and a data-link operational range of 70-100 kilometers. The drone’s minimal infrared signature was likely what allow it to survive the dual missile attack.

Ukraine received thousands of MANPADs from the United States and other NATO members in the months leading to the Russian special military operation, and after the start of the operation. The systems delivered to Kiev forces included Soviet-made 9K32 Strela-2 and 9K310 Igla-1, Polish-made PPZR Piorun, French-made Mistral, British-made Martlet and Starstreak as well as American-made FIM-92 Stinger.

Some recent reports also said that Kiev forces had received South Korean-made KP-SAM Chiron MANPADs via the Czech Republic as a part of a deal financed by the U.S.

Kiev forces have been using their new MANPADs extensively. Still, these systems failed to make any real impact. Russian combat drones, attack helicopters and even fighter bombs are still providing close air support to troops on the frontline in the special military operation zone while flying within the range of these systems.

