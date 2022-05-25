MUST HEAR AND SEE**BEWARE OF THE CARNAL MINDED 1**DIVOC 19**MARK OF THE BEAST****

We are living in a time of deception and delusion. We must all be lead by the True Holy Spirit of Yashaya Christ and not by our own understanding. It is the understanding of man or woman that has misled many already with receiving DIVOC 19 (marked and altered DNA) Not everyone belong to Christ. No matter how many out there may have 'good content' does not mean they truly belong to Christ. Just like the disciples were chosen by Christ so it is in this time. Many called but few chosen. The chosen, True Hebrew Israelites according to prophesy scattered throughout the 4 corners of the earth and those chosen Gentiles (Romans 11 chapter). The True Tribes of Israel is by bloodline not spiritual Israel replacement. Those that have suffered the curses of Deuteronomy 28 and have always been a target by Satan operating through governments, political leaders, other nations, etc.,. He knows those that are truly his. Psalm 83 chapter.



Romans 8:6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

Romans 8:7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.

Romans 8:8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.



Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Yashaya.

Galatians 3:29 And if ye be Christ's, then are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.

Those that truly chosen are the true brothers and sisters, body of Christ Yashaya, whether Hebrew Israelite or Gentile. We all have a purpose in Christ Yashaya.

They that are chosen by Christ would know his true name during these last and evil days. They would not call him any other name but the name that he had when he walked upon this earth. He had a Hebrew name not English, Greek, or Latin name.



Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

His name is important to know so that we can call upon him. Many are calling on the wrong name and Christ is not with them. Unless that person belongs to Christ he will bring that soul into the truth of his name and doctrine.

Blessings. Shalawam (Peace). Acts 2:38.



Watch on this platform the video called "The True Name of God and Christ" if you don't know The Most High and Christ true name....written in scriptures. Exodus 3:14-15, Matthew 1:21.