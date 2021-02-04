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Pt 1 of 3. I SAW THE RIGHT HAND OF GOD RELEASE WORLD WIDE REVIVAL
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31 views • February 04, 2021
PT 1 OF 3 THE GREATEST MOVE OF GOD IS SOON TO COMMENCE
HIGH ALERT: Outpouring of God's Holy Spirit may take place this Pentecost.
Maybe this fall TABERNACLES. 2020?
You really need to watch all 3 parts of this message.
CORRECTION, THE LORD'S HAND WAS POINTING EAST TOWARDS THE CITY OF VANCOUVER.
SORRY THE VIDEO SOMEHOW GOT CUT SHORT BY A FEW SECONDS.
What I said in the end of the video was. Let us watch for God's end time move together and until next time, I am the Ranger(:
HIGH ALERT: Outpouring of God's Holy Spirit may take place this Pentecost.
Maybe this fall TABERNACLES. 2020?
You really need to watch all 3 parts of this message.
CORRECTION, THE LORD'S HAND WAS POINTING EAST TOWARDS THE CITY OF VANCOUVER.
SORRY THE VIDEO SOMEHOW GOT CUT SHORT BY A FEW SECONDS.
What I said in the end of the video was. Let us watch for God's end time move together and until next time, I am the Ranger(:
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