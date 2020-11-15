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Cereal Killers: How to Eliminate Sugar and Grains (2014)
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18 views • November 15, 2020
The persistent myth that dietary fat causes obesity and promotes heart isease has undoubtedly ruined the health of millions of people. It's difficult to know
just how many people have succumbed to chronic poor health from following conventional low-fat,high-carb recommendations, but I'm sure the number
is significant.
In the featured documentary, Cereal Killers, 41-year-old Donal O'Neill turns the American food pyramid upside-down—eliminating sugars and grains, and dramatically boosting his fat intake. In so doing, he improves his health to the point of reducing his hereditary risk factors for heart disease to nil.
Watching people's reactions to his diet brings home just how brainwashed we've all become when it comes to dietary fat. Most fear it. Yet they will consume sugar in amounts that virtually guarantee they'll suffer all the devastating health consequences they're trying to prevent by avoiding fat, and then some!
just how many people have succumbed to chronic poor health from following conventional low-fat,high-carb recommendations, but I'm sure the number
is significant.
In the featured documentary, Cereal Killers, 41-year-old Donal O'Neill turns the American food pyramid upside-down—eliminating sugars and grains, and dramatically boosting his fat intake. In so doing, he improves his health to the point of reducing his hereditary risk factors for heart disease to nil.
Watching people's reactions to his diet brings home just how brainwashed we've all become when it comes to dietary fat. Most fear it. Yet they will consume sugar in amounts that virtually guarantee they'll suffer all the devastating health consequences they're trying to prevent by avoiding fat, and then some!
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