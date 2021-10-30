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Glory and darkness, Miracles, Bring your petition before the throne, Coming soon, prophecy
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58 views • October 30, 2021
Prophetic word, received on Erev Shabat during worship October 29th 2021 at 7:45 and 8:20pm
It speaks about deeper darkness than we can imagine, but Gods Glory will break through.
All sorcery and evil of science will slip in their own slime.
You want to see miracles? Write down your main petition and bring it before the Throne of Yeshua.
Don't be a fool like King Saul but trust Adonai – He will NOT delay.
Be ready for His coming.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-29-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It speaks about deeper darkness than we can imagine, but Gods Glory will break through.
All sorcery and evil of science will slip in their own slime.
You want to see miracles? Write down your main petition and bring it before the Throne of Yeshua.
Don't be a fool like King Saul but trust Adonai – He will NOT delay.
Be ready for His coming.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-29-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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