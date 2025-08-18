© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CUP OF SIN IS OVER FLOWING
THANKS TO BRANDON BIGGS
FULL CLIP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AeFw0gJitg
-----------------
U.S. State Department Releases Statement After Israel’s Top Cybersecurity Chief Was Released Following ARREST in Las Vegas for Allegedly Attempting to Lure Minors
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/u-s-state-department-releases-statement-after-israels
-----------------
Canada’s Euthanasia Industry Surges as Nation’s ‘Assisted Suicide’ Figures Double
https://americafirstreport.com/canadas-euthanasia-industry-surges-as-nations-assisted-suicide-figures-double