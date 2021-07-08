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MUST-SEE VIDEO - PART TWO - What Happens Next - Aftermath of The Warning (Illumination of Conscience) of God
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549 views • July 08, 2021
Six Weeks (Conversion) * Seal of The Living God * Apocalypse * Great Separation
(Physical Refuges) * Garabandal (Miracle and Sign) * Fatima (Consecration of Russia) * Medjugorje (Ten Secrets) * 3 Days of Darkness
Based on various Catholic private revelation compiled by “A Soul” Of Mary Refuge Of Souls https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
NOTE: Much of the prophecy concerning Fatima, Garabandal, and Medjugorje, was told directly to "A Soul" by Saint Gabriel Archangel (January 2017) or by Our Lord, Jesus Christ (early months of 2021).
FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF): MUST-SEE VIDEO - PART TWO - What Happens Next - Aftermath of the Great Warning 7-2-21 (65 Slides/Frames)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/must-see-video-part-two-what-happens-next-aftermath-of-the-great-warning-7-2-21-pdf.pdf
(Physical Refuges) * Garabandal (Miracle and Sign) * Fatima (Consecration of Russia) * Medjugorje (Ten Secrets) * 3 Days of Darkness
Based on various Catholic private revelation compiled by “A Soul” Of Mary Refuge Of Souls https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
NOTE: Much of the prophecy concerning Fatima, Garabandal, and Medjugorje, was told directly to "A Soul" by Saint Gabriel Archangel (January 2017) or by Our Lord, Jesus Christ (early months of 2021).
FOR TRANSLATION AND SLOW READERS (DOWNLOADABLE PDF): MUST-SEE VIDEO - PART TWO - What Happens Next - Aftermath of the Great Warning 7-2-21 (65 Slides/Frames)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/must-see-video-part-two-what-happens-next-aftermath-of-the-great-warning-7-2-21-pdf.pdf
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