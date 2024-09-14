BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRAIN Hits M109 Paladin Howitzer in South Carolina - cost about $1.5 Million
313 views • 7 months ago

Train hits truck trailer hauling M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in Goose Creek South Carolina. No one injured.

A train crashes into a truck transporting an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the U.S.

Looks like Putin already weaponized the U.S. railway system.

The 'Telegraph' claims, the $1.5m artillery weapon was destroyed in the impact.

A train has smashed into a US Army vehicle which became stuck on a railway crossing in South Carolina.


In dramatic dashcam footage shared by witnesses, blaring horns and the screeching of brakes can be heard before a freight train comes into view.

Witnesses said the lorry driver managed to escape moments before the impact.

“He jumped out of the truck and the train was coming. And maybe five seconds later the train hit and destroyed everything,” Sonya Pitt told WCSC, a South Carolina news outlet.


politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
