TRAIN Hits M109 Paladin Howitzer in South Carolina - cost about $1.5 Million

Train hits truck trailer hauling M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in Goose Creek South Carolina. No one injured.

In dramatic dashcam footage shared by witnesses, blaring horns and the screeching of brakes can be heard before a freight train comes into view.

Witnesses said the lorry driver managed to escape moments before the impact.



“He jumped out of the truck and the train was coming. And maybe five seconds later the train hit and destroyed everything,” Sonya Pitt told WCSC, a South Carolina news outlet.



