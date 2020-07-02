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How to Overcome this Sadness buried Deep down in my Soul
FeroniaRä
FeroniaRä
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3 views • July 02, 2020
MeLanChoLicus Part IV Winter [Depression]

I introduce you Madame Godgifu, her favorite season is winter and she consoles herself with her cat Moustache.

Inspiration comes and goes as I captured this part of an enigma called MeLanCholiCus. It is what we call Depression today but long ago it was worded differently. A compilation of my emotions while depressed along with other peoples emotive melancholy written in my memoirs.

The fourth part is a series of five videos that I'm working on inspired by the one & only MeLanCholiCus - Depression. "Free Your Mind, Pass it On"


Thanks to
My heart in giving me the opportunity to channel my inner wisdom

My cat for being my guardian angel

Application Design for Melancholicus by Fotor Freebie
https://www.fotor.com/features/backgr...

Main Music Beautiful Sadness by Cliff Masterson
Beautiful Sadness 3057/5Cliff Masterson (PRS)
Mournful baroque-style adagio with emotive string orchestra & solo violin

Only $9.99 Thanks AudioNetwork
https://www.audionetwork.com

BLACK SOLID WALLPAPER Freebie
Background video footage HD for editing or creating videos Thanks to Kotis
https://www.youtube.com/user/IndianaH...


Winter Themed Video Pack Freebie
Animated winter scenes background by Dan Stevers
https://www.youtube.com/user/dansteve...
https://www.danstevers.com/

Clean Future - HD Motion Graphics Background Loop
Only for $5.00 Thanks to HD Backs
https://www.youtube.com/user/hdbacks/...

The Scratchin' Post - Zorah the Cat Freebie
Cat Purring - High-Quality Sound Effect in Stereo - Free Download
Thanks, Zorah the cat
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGt5...

Wind Sound Thanks Mark DiAngelo
at http://soundbible.com

End song Birth of a Hero thanks Bensound
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...

Last Photo by Mohamed Freebie
Nohassi@coopery at
https://unsplash.com
Keywords
awakeningdepressionspiritualitywintersadnesssorrowovercome depression
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy