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How religious sisters are the real founders of modern nursing
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1 view • June 08, 2020
We suffer from a big case of historical amnesia when it comes to the massive and positive Christian contribution to society down the ages. We are deluged by news of scandals, but the good news is left out.
Recently, for example, we celebrated International Nurses’ Day, which coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She is regarded as a founder of modern nursing after she became famous for her work during the Crimean War of the 1850s. What has been largely forgotten is that she took inspiration from the works of medical nuns, who are really the founders of modern nursing.
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Recently, for example, we celebrated International Nurses’ Day, which coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She is regarded as a founder of modern nursing after she became famous for her work during the Crimean War of the 1850s. What has been largely forgotten is that she took inspiration from the works of medical nuns, who are really the founders of modern nursing.
--- --- --- ---
Support my work: Patreon https://www.patreon.com/angelobottone Subscribestar https://www.subscribestar.com/angelobottone
Follow me:
Twitter https://twitter.com/angelo_bottone
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Angelo-Bottone-381889978902555/
Gab https://www.gab.com/angelobottone
Mastodon https://qoto.org/@angelobottone
Minds https://www.minds.com/AngeloBottone/
Parler https://www.parler.com/profile/AngeloBottone
My blog: http://bottone.blogspot.com
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