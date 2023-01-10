Create New Account
The Committee of 300: The True Rulers Of The World
John Coleman wrote the famous book "The Committee of 300: the true rulers of the world." shared by Infowars.com live. Popularity of the video: 106,283 views on December 29, 2022. John is interviewed and shares the history of the Committee of 300. They took the name from 300 powerful merchants. Living in England it began with a charter from the Queen to give them the right to go against great countries and make war against them. Chinese opium trade, a huge treasury of money came from the Chinese. They even got the charter from the British government to go to war against China. That gives you some idea of the power of these people. Mirrored  


