John Coleman wrote the famous book "The Committee of
300: the true rulers of the world." shared by Infowars.com live.
Popularity of the video: 106,283 views on December 29, 2022. John is
interviewed and shares the history of the Committee of 300. They took the name
from 300 powerful merchants. Living in England it began with a charter
from the Queen to give them the right to go against great countries and make
war against them. Chinese opium trade, a huge treasury of money came from the
Chinese. They even got the charter from the British government to go to war
against China.
That gives you some idea of the power of these people. Mirrored
