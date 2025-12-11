© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Vienna Austria Dec11 Massive Hundreds of Thousands Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandates
Austria Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRSfmjCXmlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwKCQvmI23I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x5kg3TYfSQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoc8wM0MpeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr2HvuW1RMg
400 000(c.a) Anti Covid 19 Demo in Austria. Demo in Wien. Vienna Demonstration. 11.12.2021 P.1
Guy Incognito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ErWR5hONXU
MEGADEMO Vienna 11.12.2021 - The Stadtpark Sausage