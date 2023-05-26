Trans-formers, Psyops in Disguise! - #NewWorldNextWeek



This week on the New World Next Week: the WHO, the UN and other globalist institutions are grooming children for sexual activity; the culture creation industry is grooming children for gender dysphoria and the transhuman future; and Epstein's child sex operation continues to unfold in the courts.

