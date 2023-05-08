Glide Bombs Bakhmut - Russian Aerospace Forces Hit AFU positions in one of Artyomovsk's high-rise Buildings with FAB-500M62 Guided Bombs.

Glide Bombs in Artyomovsk
Russian Aerospace Forces hit 0:04 AFU positions in one of Artyomovsk's high-rise buildings with FAB-500M62 guided bombs.
