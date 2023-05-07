Our Lady of Hope (Pontmain) and Our Lady of Eternal Aid (Querrien) - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on May 6, 2023





With this video we finish the Vatican approved apparitions and go into locally approved apparitions. What is the difference? What was the message of Our Lady of Hope (Pontmain) and Our Lady of Eternal Aid (Querrien)? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains this critical Marian apparitions in France that you don't hear much about.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9urfagrqK9M