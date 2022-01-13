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HIV in the News (Psyop) to Cover for Immune Destruction for CV19 Vax (multiple stories)
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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93 views • January 13, 2022
HIV is in the news about variants spreading HIV, new HIV testing protocols, and so much more. I cover the HIV news psyop and could have picked 50 articles. Why? This is the same psyop news playbook on why young people have heart attacks. We know the immune system is destroyed by the cv19 vaccine article - German Government Data for the alleged Omicron variant of Covid-19, suggests that most of the “fully vaccinated” will have full blown Covid-19 vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) by the end of January 2022, after confirming that the immune systems of the fully vaccinated have already degraded to an average of minus 87%. We cover scripture: Proverbs 29:25 - The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the LORD shall be safe.2 Timothy 1:7 - For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Revelation 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Mentioned podcasts:
https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-hiv-spread-in-africa-and-usa-by-vaccines/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/alexa-tells-end-of-the-world/
https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/real-reason-why-elite-want-war-with-russia-they-tell-people-the-truth-about-cv19-and-its-sinister-plot/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/war-on-the-blood/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/5-fake-news-headlines-to-cover-up-heart-issues-from-the-clot-shot/
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HIV in the News (Psyop) to Cover for Immune Destruction for CV19 Vax (multiple stories)
Keywords
vaccinehegelian dialecticaidsdmthivage of aquariusnew agewitchestree of lifedo as you wiltmeditaionhiv in the fake newshiv to cover for cv19aids from vax
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