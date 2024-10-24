The U.S. is in PANIC: Russia Overtook Japan and Became The World's Fourth-Largest Economic POWER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 16th BRICS Summit began in Kazan on October 22, 2024. It's reliably known that this summit will last for three days. Despite the absurd statements of many Western leaders that Russia is allegedly isolated due to unprecedented Western sanctions, the heads and representatives of more than 30 countries of the world arrived in Russia for this summit. Moreover, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also arrived in Kazan to attend BRICS summit...............................................................................................
