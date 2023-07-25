Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗙 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗘𝗗⁉️
channel image
The Prisoner
8657 Subscribers
Shop now
452 views
Published 13 hours ago

Former White House chef, 45-year-old, who was a great swimmer, was found dead in a pond on the south shore of Martha's Vineyard, near Obama's Home, according to Massachusetts police 👀

Vaxxident or Murder???

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/obamas-personal-chef-found-dead-near-familys-marthas-vineyard-mansion

Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌

Keywords
obamadrownedcheftafari campbell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket