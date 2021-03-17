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Life of lily glmv
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31 views • March 17, 2021
This is also an old video I decided to post since y'all liked the other so much.
I'm sorry it's not the full song, idk what I was thinking when I first made it back in 2018.
Song used: Alan walker- lily
App used: Gacha life
Editer app used: Videoshow
*THIS VIDEO IF FOR FUN ONLY*
*I DON'T OWN ANYTHING USED IN THIS VIDEO*
I'm sorry it's not the full song, idk what I was thinking when I first made it back in 2018.
Song used: Alan walker- lily
App used: Gacha life
Editer app used: Videoshow
*THIS VIDEO IF FOR FUN ONLY*
*I DON'T OWN ANYTHING USED IN THIS VIDEO*
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