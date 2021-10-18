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Robert Kennedy: World Freedom Rally in Time Square NYC - Protesting Mandates
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50 views • October 18, 2021
Today: World Freedom Rally in Time Square NYC at the protest against mandates

RFK Jr speaks out about the first amendment and how the democrats are trying to take it away.

During Kennedy’s time on stage, he spoke about how the Democrats have worked (somewhat successfully) to take away the first amendment rights of many Americans through the vaccine mandates and Covid lockdowns.

Just like all the others in the crowd, he has had enough of the left’s tyranny
#NYC #NoVaccinePassports #coronavirus


The radical mandates and restrictions on individual freedoms have created a massive backlash that has started to bring people from all sides together, unifying them in the pursuit of American freedom for the first time in years.

If this movement can continue to spread, these dystopian mandates won’t last long at all.

See 25 minutes of Rally Compilation at https://youtu.be/zX9fv-RTw0E
Keywords
vaccinespandemicrobert kennedymandatescovidplandemic
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