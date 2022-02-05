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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Angel Myths Versus Reality 24
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1 view • February 05, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #24
Description: Angel Myths Versus Reality
Is your understanding of angels based on ancient history, or what you’ve seen in movies? Are angels real, and why were they created? How do angels differ from us and what is their role in human affairs? What are common misconceptions about angels people have? Do angels have wings? Do atheists have guardian angels? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how the angelic realm is organized and influences us, and how we can interact successfully to get angelic help. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Angel Myths Versus Reality
Is your understanding of angels based on ancient history, or what you’ve seen in movies? Are angels real, and why were they created? How do angels differ from us and what is their role in human affairs? What are common misconceptions about angels people have? Do angels have wings? Do atheists have guardian angels? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how the angelic realm is organized and influences us, and how we can interact successfully to get angelic help. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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