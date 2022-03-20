Dr. Ryan Cole: Alarming Cancer Trend Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Alter Natural Immune Response



The Problems With Our Pandemic Response Run Deep Slowly but surely the truth is seeping out, and it is not pretty. On May 6 2021 a preprint paper was published on medRxiv The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 reprograms both adaptive and innate immune responses



This paper, which caused little stir at the time, reports that the body’s first immune defense against illness — T-cells — are suppressed following Pfizer mRNA vaccination. The paper summarised:



“In conclusion, the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine induces complex functional reprogramming of innate immune responses, which should be considered in the development and use of this new class of vaccines.”



We could be forgiven for not knowing exactly what this implies for our health, but recently US pathologists have been speaking up about an uptick in cancers. If T-cells are suppressed, cancers receive a ‘get out of jail free’ card. Everyone will be aware of what this means, most cancers develop slowly over time, but without adequate T-cell function, they can develop and spread more rapidly. Precisely what pathologists are reporting in the US, including even unexpected sudden-onset cancers.



This paper was published 10 months ago, so why wasn’t more done to follow up on the warning in the paper? An interview with US pathologist Dr. Ray Cole provides the answers. Early warning signs and calls to perform autopsies on deaths subsequent to vaccination, and thereby cast a wider investigative net, were ignored by medical professionals and administrators. They said “we really don’t want to get into that”.



The problems with our pandemic response run deep