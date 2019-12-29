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ALLAH IS NOT THE GOD OF THE BIBLE
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15 views • December 29, 2019
The Pope, Brian Houston and many other church leaders spreading the false statement that Christians and Muslims worship the same God. This video will demonstrate that it is a big lie and is used to bring all religions together under the umbrella of a New World Religion in the New World Order. The Koran states clearly that Allah is not the God of the bible.
With many thanks to the sources below:
Jesus Light of Life
HarvestArmy
The Next News Network
The Endless Love of Jesus Ministries
With many thanks to the sources below:
Jesus Light of Life
HarvestArmy
The Next News Network
The Endless Love of Jesus Ministries
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