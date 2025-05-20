Cannabinoids are terpenes critical for our health

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



All cannabinoids are terpenes, it's a class of compounds, and they're critical for our health. It's a God given endogenous lipid fat signaling system, and it's healthy lipids and fats.

So, all the way back, yesterday was the 45th anniversary of my graduation from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Specialization in Biology.

And the biology at the time, because we did not have energy medicines, we didn't even have a biochemistry department at the University of Virginia. It was plants, so I had to learn plants.

But of course, in my Cherokee Heritage, my mother and my mother's father's family are Cherokee. We make drugs from plants, and always have to escape the if you're just going to call it, the trails of tears, where they took the guns away from the men in the tribe and then shot the men in front of the women, and then marched them down and put small box in the blankets. Well, my mother taught me. Judy, Ann, don't you ever forget.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/19/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6tl6tr-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Truth Seekers presentation at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations