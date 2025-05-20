BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabinoids are terpenes critical for our health
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
337 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 14 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

All cannabinoids are terpenes, it's a class of compounds, and they're critical for our health. It's a God given endogenous lipid fat signaling system, and it's healthy lipids and fats.

So, all the way back, yesterday was the 45th anniversary of my graduation from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and a Specialization in Biology.

And the biology at the time, because we did not have energy medicines, we didn't even have a biochemistry department at the University of Virginia. It was plants, so I had to learn plants.

But of course, in my Cherokee Heritage, my mother and my mother's father's family are Cherokee. We make drugs from plants, and always have to escape the if you're just going to call it, the trails of tears, where they took the guns away from the men in the tribe and then shot the men in front of the women, and then marched them down and put small box in the blankets. Well, my mother taught me. Judy, Ann, don't you ever forget.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/19/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6tl6tr-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Truth Seekers presentation at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Keywords
healthnewsfoodtruthcannabinoidsmikovitsdocofdetoxterpenes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy