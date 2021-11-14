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The Nature of our Reality - An Understanding of Monumental Significance
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65 views • November 14, 2021
UNIVERSE FLAT EARTH - An Understanding of Monumental Significance
https://youtu.be/10_Y2yEFrRM
"Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
- Albert Einstein
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
The Michelson Morley Experiments & Einstein "The Earth Mover" https://youtu.be/cp5FvxyZx1o
How Einstein Made the Earth Move (…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpN6xgj9kz75/
PDF: https://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
_______________________
Flat Earth: Six Emergency Landings that prove the earth is Flat
https://youtu.be/KzmjDFv23Ng
Flat Earth: The Firmament is REAL and here is the PROOF [Chemical Composition of Sky Ice]
https://youtu.be/Pb7Mbw9yWdM
Space is FAKE as FUCK
https://real-truth-seekers.com/space-is-fake-af/
Flat Earth: Four Commercial Airplane crashes that prove that the earth is not a globe
https://youtu.be/7Xa5rGCur7g
Free High-resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi res restored gleason map.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving FLAT EARTH here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16 Emergency Landings Proving FLAT EARTH.pdf?dl=0
https://youtu.be/10_Y2yEFrRM
"Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance"
- Albert Einstein
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
The Michelson Morley Experiments & Einstein "The Earth Mover" https://youtu.be/cp5FvxyZx1o
How Einstein Made the Earth Move (…When All the Experiments Showed it Didn’t Move) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LpN6xgj9kz75/
PDF: https://www.theprinciplemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Albert-Einstein-The-Earth-Mover.pdf
_______________________
Flat Earth: Six Emergency Landings that prove the earth is Flat
https://youtu.be/KzmjDFv23Ng
Flat Earth: The Firmament is REAL and here is the PROOF [Chemical Composition of Sky Ice]
https://youtu.be/Pb7Mbw9yWdM
Space is FAKE as FUCK
https://real-truth-seekers.com/space-is-fake-af/
Flat Earth: Four Commercial Airplane crashes that prove that the earth is not a globe
https://youtu.be/7Xa5rGCur7g
Free High-resolution Flat Earth Map here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9lcp65memq7vyxd/hi res restored gleason map.png?dl=0
Emergency Landings proving FLAT EARTH here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/izcwfis0r8009ze/16 Emergency Landings Proving FLAT EARTH.pdf?dl=0
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