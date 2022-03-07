© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLOOD OF NON 'VACCINATED' VS BLOOD OF 'DOUBLE VAXXED' ("IS CRAWLING WITH PARASITES & BACTERIA...")
Follow
13
Share
Report
1048 views • March 07, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
BLOOD of Non 'VACCINATED' vs BLOOD of 'DOUBLE VAXXED'
("It's Crawling with Bacteria & Parasites, in Numbers Never Seen Before, It's A Ticking Time Bomb !!! ")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izyb7P7nbAKv/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Swedish Dr. Eric Enby (50 Year BLOOD / MICROSCOPY Expert)
ACTIVE PARTICLES of PFIZER 'VIAL' Exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbimxI952rqF/
================
(our channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(our contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
'BLOOD' [DO NOT CONTAMINATE It... EVER!] (Rudolf Steiner)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/
PFIZER 'VACCINE' (BLOOD) [1st Dose @ 7 & 20 Days; 2nd Dose @ 13 Days]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VH8Onmi87Spj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE INJECT (10 Minute Blood Analysis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tLijI2uActVE/
BLOOD & SERUM [MOVING OBJECTS; OTHERS...]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9D5PSNURrZiu/
VAXXED BLOOD vs. UNVAXXED BLOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8I03kqNo8qCC/
'COVID' (GRAPHENE NANO-PARTICLE) VAXXINE DESTROYS The BLOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdAtRRow35hN/
BOMBS AWAY !!! WHITE BLOOD CELLS; the CO-VID 'WACK-SCENE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hP6WzqylhgiS/
(Dr. Robert Young) IMMENSE HARM / CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
VAXXXED BLOOD / SERUM (MICROSCOPED) (WOR REPORT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
INJECTED [with A POISON] "BLOOD" PROOF !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSEUkG0AB8J5/
IS WHAT THEY ARE CALLING 'COVID19' IN FACT 'A BLOOD DISORDER'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6CNOPRwOofPo/
DRINKING Chlorine Dioxide/MMS (TheUniversalAntidote?) BLOOD CELL ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/puHGBWsYDlbw/
How CDS helps REVERSE VACCINE-TRIGGERED BLOOD CLOTTING (Dr. Andreas Kalcker)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwbbTGEe2NV9/
VAXXED BLOOD (MORE MICROSCOPED ANALYSIS, FRANCE) ROULEAUX ROULETTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LAtdGo6Hv2Bu/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
SEXUAL INTERACTION between UNVAXXED Person with VAXXED
= UNVAXXED 'SPIKED' BLOOD CONTAMINATION ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ju368muSrNHh/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE
[I] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
[II] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
LUCIFERASE III [Flash Edit]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdZso2zm3GRU/
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
ARE THE JAB NANO-PARTICLES CROSSING of the BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiNT6WbqmvU3/
Wi-Fi & Cell Phone Radiation - Causes Your Brain to Bleed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bEbFnmyizlf3/
More STRANGE MICROSCOPY Findings & BLOOD Comparisons
+ WORMS HATCHING From VAX EGGS ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iw4lM43oXFiS/
the 'COVID VAXXED' (BLOOD-WORK PROOFS) Are 'Developing A.I.D.S.'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
Cases of INOCULATED INDIVIDUALS suffering from HEMATEMESIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vjh2iHMqEfwI/
How to TELL if there's GRAPHENE-OXIDE in your BLOOD (Dr. José Luis Sevillano)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51iHnG3xEbLM/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + 'BLOOD TESTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
EFFECT of MASK use on GRAPHENE oxide in BLOOD (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnkzTbqy5vZ/
Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine PSA About Blood Clotting Side Effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYUeon6XOkle/
(Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi) The PANDEMIC, 'BLOOD CLOTS, & BEYOND...' (Journeyman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/optRhMD4P9hT/
BLACK BLOOD (Are they looking to impregnate us with their Mind Virus?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUXs9c7jbD7K/
Japanese Prohibition Against Blood Donations After COVID 'VaXXineS' (Joseph Farrell PhD)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEMFNfYvc5jZ/
VACCINE WARS (Mercury & Aluminum Reactions In The Blood...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ow9eqgCLdqp/
('ONE' WAY) How 5G Alters Blood Cell Permeability...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7AXouWq6tzJn/
================
N.B. All spammers, scammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)! While critique is both welcomed and encouraged;
try to be kindly (if you can), certainly be thoughtful, hopefully be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche?
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
BLOOD of Non 'VACCINATED' vs BLOOD of 'DOUBLE VAXXED'
("It's Crawling with Bacteria & Parasites, in Numbers Never Seen Before, It's A Ticking Time Bomb !!! ")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/izyb7P7nbAKv/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Swedish Dr. Eric Enby (50 Year BLOOD / MICROSCOPY Expert)
ACTIVE PARTICLES of PFIZER 'VIAL' Exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbimxI952rqF/
================
(our channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(our contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
'BLOOD' [DO NOT CONTAMINATE It... EVER!] (Rudolf Steiner)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/
PFIZER 'VACCINE' (BLOOD) [1st Dose @ 7 & 20 Days; 2nd Dose @ 13 Days]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VH8Onmi87Spj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE INJECT (10 Minute Blood Analysis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tLijI2uActVE/
BLOOD & SERUM [MOVING OBJECTS; OTHERS...]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9D5PSNURrZiu/
VAXXED BLOOD vs. UNVAXXED BLOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8I03kqNo8qCC/
'COVID' (GRAPHENE NANO-PARTICLE) VAXXINE DESTROYS The BLOOD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdAtRRow35hN/
BOMBS AWAY !!! WHITE BLOOD CELLS; the CO-VID 'WACK-SCENE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hP6WzqylhgiS/
(Dr. Robert Young) IMMENSE HARM / CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
VAXXXED BLOOD / SERUM (MICROSCOPED) (WOR REPORT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0qljD8NghUm/
INJECTED [with A POISON] "BLOOD" PROOF !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSEUkG0AB8J5/
IS WHAT THEY ARE CALLING 'COVID19' IN FACT 'A BLOOD DISORDER'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6CNOPRwOofPo/
DRINKING Chlorine Dioxide/MMS (TheUniversalAntidote?) BLOOD CELL ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/puHGBWsYDlbw/
How CDS helps REVERSE VACCINE-TRIGGERED BLOOD CLOTTING (Dr. Andreas Kalcker)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwbbTGEe2NV9/
VAXXED BLOOD (MORE MICROSCOPED ANALYSIS, FRANCE) ROULEAUX ROULETTE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LAtdGo6Hv2Bu/
ON THE "ANTIOXIDANTS" THAT "DEGRADE" GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMtDgvItC8g/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
SEXUAL INTERACTION between UNVAXXED Person with VAXXED
= UNVAXXED 'SPIKED' BLOOD CONTAMINATION ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ju368muSrNHh/
the CO-VIDs, the GRAPHENE and the VAX-SCENE
[I] https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p/
[II] https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/
LUCIFERASE III [Flash Edit]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdZso2zm3GRU/
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
ARE THE JAB NANO-PARTICLES CROSSING of the BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiNT6WbqmvU3/
Wi-Fi & Cell Phone Radiation - Causes Your Brain to Bleed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bEbFnmyizlf3/
More STRANGE MICROSCOPY Findings & BLOOD Comparisons
+ WORMS HATCHING From VAX EGGS ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iw4lM43oXFiS/
the 'COVID VAXXED' (BLOOD-WORK PROOFS) Are 'Developing A.I.D.S.'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
Cases of INOCULATED INDIVIDUALS suffering from HEMATEMESIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vjh2iHMqEfwI/
How to TELL if there's GRAPHENE-OXIDE in your BLOOD (Dr. José Luis Sevillano)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51iHnG3xEbLM/
PHYSIOLOGICAL 'SALINE' CONTAINING 'GRAPHENE' + 'BLOOD TESTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1iC5AmJdrpEm/
EFFECT of MASK use on GRAPHENE oxide in BLOOD (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DVnkzTbqy5vZ/
Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine PSA About Blood Clotting Side Effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYUeon6XOkle/
(Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi) The PANDEMIC, 'BLOOD CLOTS, & BEYOND...' (Journeyman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/optRhMD4P9hT/
BLACK BLOOD (Are they looking to impregnate us with their Mind Virus?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUXs9c7jbD7K/
Japanese Prohibition Against Blood Donations After COVID 'VaXXineS' (Joseph Farrell PhD)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEMFNfYvc5jZ/
VACCINE WARS (Mercury & Aluminum Reactions In The Blood...)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ow9eqgCLdqp/
('ONE' WAY) How 5G Alters Blood Cell Permeability...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7AXouWq6tzJn/
================
N.B. All spammers, scammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)! While critique is both welcomed and encouraged;
try to be kindly (if you can), certainly be thoughtful, hopefully be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche?
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.