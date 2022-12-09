2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 82

The Model for the Future of the World - which way will it go?This is a continuation of last week’s thoughts on The Matrix, Tyranny… what is Reality?

For those that either don’t believe The Great Reset is real; for others that have no idea who Klaus Schwab, or the WEF is; or has never heard of Davos, Switzerland…it’s time to help them extract their head from their ASSentations!

We are at the 11th hour of either The Book of Revelation or to save the free world (if there is still such a thing). This is not hyperbole… we’ve discussed before how we could make a very good argument that the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse are riding as we speak! But even if we aren’t in the last days, the prospect of what is coming will make us wish we were.

However, as unbelievable as this may sound, we are not trying to paint a hopeless picture of doom and gloom. If we are in the last days, and we are true believers in Jesus Christ, this is really an exciting time, and our job is to tell as many people as we can about the saving love of Jesus. If we are not in the end days, we have the opportunity to be an active participant in the saving of freedom and the defeat of global tyranny. So, either way, isn’t this a great time to be alive?

Join us as we continue our discussion on what is going on and why and what we can do!