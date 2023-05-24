Create New Account
They Hide it from You┃A Radioactive Cloud has Engulfed Poland & Is Moving into the Depths of Europe
Published 14 hours ago |
The truly terrible news is coming from the Western part of Ukraine. A large splash of radiation has been recorded in this part of the country, and according to the latest data, this radioactive cloud has already covered the entire eastern part of Poland and is slowly moving deeper into Europe. The worst thing is that these data are carefully hidden from the public, and the Western media suppresses any attempts to inform the population about what is happening. Today, watching an interview with a military expert and independent correspondent Yuri Podolyak, I was really horrified. According to him, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been launching missile strikes against NATO weapons depots in the Western part of Ukraine for several days.

*****************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

