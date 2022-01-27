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Third temple. Daniel 9:26, 27.
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540 views • January 27, 2022
The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy. I came so that they may have life and have it abundantly (Gospel of John 10 chapter 10 verse)
Breaking down false guidelines.
Breaking down false guidelines.
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