WHY ARE WE ARE SEEING THE WEIRD SHAPED CLOUDS IN THE SKY? - THIS IS THE CAUSE

They are killing us slowly.

LGBTQ Rally in Lebanon was stopped by residents before it could even get going💥💥💥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f7IbuxBIzIYy/





Brave doctors on the Phil Donahue Show in 1985 telling vaccines don't work

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JQ3DSedL6Gn/

Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uC3QuLPPRYqD/

Stop Human Cloning: The World of Clones and How You Can Tell the Difference

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQOzClywFXfF/

The fake alien invasion. Coming soon?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGgvBEoUJhja/

What these guys found underneath the streets of Chicago will blow you mind

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WH53ejTsGyM8/

Anthony Bourdain Was About To Expose Very Powerful People & Child Traffickers Before He Died

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhPHQsyQu0LS/

30 years ago Dr. Robert Willner exposed Dr. Facui and the AIDS Genocide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xzg2MTKkAqsp/

An ancient satanic scroll - Notice the symbolism

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDvI1XosuAri/

Vax Injured Nurse Cries, we need help, we are dying! She figured it out too late.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/05DOrpGogTN1/

WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election And Says Americans Must Be Ruled By Global Elite

https://www.bitchute.com/video/af8KBILwLiKg/

72000 pairs of DNA from the mother. 72000 pairs of DNA from the father is the 144,000 in the bible

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2LP7GpnTrpns/

There are so many things that have been hidden from us. Are these really space craft of old?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJsMhofhLvLi/

It is not what they are telling us about the Oct. 4th test - it is what they are not telling us

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1MuUIvoQvpA/

Video of the "Ice Wall" from 1927

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxwnkKFG520g/

Will the🧞FEMA test Oct. 4th trigger a🧟‍♂️Zombie Apocalypse? Fact checkers say no. (Uh oh)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eRY8dJGUXyz8/

Digging up another of our giant ancestors

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZTNIWVvUySL/

Can they turn people into zombies via 5G and 'injections' Yes. Will they do it Oct 4th?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaLLuKX9WfaF/

They intend to do this people -The movie Armageddon talks about population control

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ha69yPNZ9dV/

The Demise of Vaccinated Social Media ''Influencers'' They killed themselves for a few bucks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUGDgUfD0GjO/

What if I told you the earth could support over 150 billion people? Overpopulation is 🐂💩

https://www.bitchute.com/video/87jy5SsGxxqI/





