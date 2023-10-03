WHY ARE WE ARE SEEING THE WEIRD SHAPED CLOUDS IN THE SKY? - THIS IS THE CAUSE

They are killing us slowly.
LGBTQ Rally in Lebanon was stopped by residents before it could even get going💥💥💥
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f7IbuxBIzIYy/
Brave doctors on the Phil Donahue Show in 1985 telling vaccines don't work
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JQ3DSedL6Gn/
Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uC3QuLPPRYqD/
Stop Human Cloning: The World of Clones and How You Can Tell the Difference
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQOzClywFXfF/
The fake alien invasion. Coming soon?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGgvBEoUJhja/
What these guys found underneath the streets of Chicago will blow you mind
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WH53ejTsGyM8/
Anthony Bourdain Was About To Expose Very Powerful People & Child Traffickers Before He Died
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhPHQsyQu0LS/
30 years ago Dr. Robert Willner exposed Dr. Facui and the AIDS Genocide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xzg2MTKkAqsp/
An ancient satanic scroll - Notice the symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDvI1XosuAri/
Vax Injured Nurse Cries, we need help, we are dying! She figured it out too late.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05DOrpGogTN1/
WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election And Says Americans Must Be Ruled By Global Elite
https://www.bitchute.com/video/af8KBILwLiKg/
72000 pairs of DNA from the mother. 72000 pairs of DNA from the father is the 144,000 in the bible
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2LP7GpnTrpns/
There are so many things that have been hidden from us. Are these really space craft of old?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJsMhofhLvLi/
It is not what they are telling us about the Oct. 4th test - it is what they are not telling us
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1MuUIvoQvpA/
Video of the "Ice Wall" from 1927
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxwnkKFG520g/
Will the🧞FEMA test Oct. 4th trigger a🧟♂️Zombie Apocalypse? Fact checkers say no. (Uh oh)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eRY8dJGUXyz8/
Digging up another of our giant ancestors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZTNIWVvUySL/
Can they turn people into zombies via 5G and 'injections' Yes. Will they do it Oct 4th?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TaLLuKX9WfaF/
They intend to do this people -The movie Armageddon talks about population control
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ha69yPNZ9dV/
The Demise of Vaccinated Social Media ''Influencers'' They killed themselves for a few bucks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUGDgUfD0GjO/
What if I told you the earth could support over 150 billion people? Overpopulation is 🐂💩
https://www.bitchute.com/video/87jy5SsGxxqI/
