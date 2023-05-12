X22 REPORT Ep. 3067b - No Sleep In DC, Treason At The Highest Level, Trump Dropped The Hammer

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3067b - May 11, 2023

No Sleep In DC, Treason At The Highest Level, Trump Dropped The Hammer

The [DS] destroyed themselves by holding the CNN town hall meeting with Trump. The people saw how CNN host lied and how Trump told the truth. Trump dropped the hammer on them, there is no sleep in DC. Treason at the highest level is now being exposed. This crimes that Biden, Obama and other are all coming out and nothing can stop this, nothing.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^



