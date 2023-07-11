PRO SE Legal Symposium

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Moderators: Dr. Vliet and Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Esq.
I. PRO SE Litigation: Holding Government Accountable presented by Brian Ames, who has sued and won cases as high as the Supreme Court – without an attorney!
II. PRO SE Litigation: Pilot Suit Against Major Airline and Pilots Union
Presented by Capt. Bahig Saliba, whose Pro Se case is now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals
COME JOIN US! BE INSPIRED BY and LEARN FROM WHAT THESE COURAGEOUS INDIVIDUALS HAVE ACCOMPLISHED WITHOUT HAVING AN ATTORNEY!