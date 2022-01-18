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** THE DEMON OF DEATH – FAUCI, WORSE THAN MENGELE ** - Lara Logan
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343 views • January 18, 2022
** Lara Logan Interview: https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2019/02/19/5183864497186425332/640x360_MP4_5183864497186425332.mp4
** Lara Logan is DROPPED by talent agency UTA after likening Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death' Dr. Mengele: Admits she doesn't know if she's still employed by Fox Nation
- Daily Mail, Harriet Alexander – 18/Jan/2022
- Article & Videos: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10412411/Lara-Logan-DROPPED-talent-agency-likening-Fauci-Nazi-medic-Dr-Josef-Mengele.html
• -- Logan, 50, on November 29 likened Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the Nazi 'Angel of Death' who performed grotesque experiments on prisoners
• She's now been dropped by the prestigious UTA talent agency, and has been scrubbed from Fox's broadcasts
• Logan's comments were roundly condemned and Holocaust memorial organizations called for her to retract her highly offensive remarks
• Fauci said her words were 'an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps' and called them 'slanderous'
• Logan, who made the comments during an appearance on Fox News, has not been invited back to the network
• The streaming service, Fox Nation, has not aired her series Lara Logan Has No Agenda since her remarks on Fauci
• The South African-born journalist admitted in a podcast on January 3 that she has 'no idea' if she will work with Fox again
• On Monday, her talent agency, United Talent Agency, confirmed that she had been dropped by them several weeks ago over her Fauci comments
- Cont’d --
** Lara Logan is DROPPED by talent agency UTA after likening Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death' Dr. Mengele: Admits she doesn't know if she's still employed by Fox Nation
- Daily Mail, Harriet Alexander – 18/Jan/2022
- Article & Videos: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10412411/Lara-Logan-DROPPED-talent-agency-likening-Fauci-Nazi-medic-Dr-Josef-Mengele.html
• -- Logan, 50, on November 29 likened Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, the Nazi 'Angel of Death' who performed grotesque experiments on prisoners
• She's now been dropped by the prestigious UTA talent agency, and has been scrubbed from Fox's broadcasts
• Logan's comments were roundly condemned and Holocaust memorial organizations called for her to retract her highly offensive remarks
• Fauci said her words were 'an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps' and called them 'slanderous'
• Logan, who made the comments during an appearance on Fox News, has not been invited back to the network
• The streaming service, Fox Nation, has not aired her series Lara Logan Has No Agenda since her remarks on Fauci
• The South African-born journalist admitted in a podcast on January 3 that she has 'no idea' if she will work with Fox again
• On Monday, her talent agency, United Talent Agency, confirmed that she had been dropped by them several weeks ago over her Fauci comments
- Cont’d --
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