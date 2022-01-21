© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Restaurant Insanity in Australia
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • January 21, 2022
In Australia, in 2022, for your health, if you can't prove you've been injected with an experimental gene-modifying drug that had no animal trials or long-term studies (also known as the Covid vaccine), you are dragged out of a restaurant like an animal and thrown into a police van, taken away, and thrown into a holding cell.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.