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183) Dire Warning from Dr. Charles Hoffe (Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson Show)
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1187 views • July 08, 2021
SOURCE: July 7th, 2021 | Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson channel:
Dire Warning from Dr. Charles Hoffe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected] Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Dire Warning from Dr. Charles Hoffe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body. Dr. Charles Hoffe email: [email protected] Today’s show resources: https://bit.ly/3yyqYDJ
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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