Max Igan: 'This has been Planned for many years...' [24.11.2021]

'The reason tyranny failed throughout history is because they didn't have the technology to implement their plan. However, now they have the technology and it's only going to progress in the next 5 to 10 years and the surveillance system and tracking will be like nothing we can comprehend. The reason Johnny bigger doesn't do videos on Solutions and steps is because there is no Solutions and steps. Our only option is to go completely off-grid live like the Amish and when they come and get us you have only two options to get down on your knees and become a slave or stand up and fight and die'Original title: 'You Have Got To BE PREPARED For What's Coming...'1,110 views Nov 26, 2021Johnny Bigger114K subscribers