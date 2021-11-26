© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Igan: 'This has been Planned for many years...' [24.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • November 26, 2021
'The reason tyranny failed throughout history is because they didn't have the technology to implement their plan. However, now they have the technology and it's only going to progress in the next 5 to 10 years and the surveillance system and tracking will be like nothing we can comprehend. The reason Johnny bigger doesn't do videos on Solutions and steps is because there is no Solutions and steps. Our only option is to go completely off-grid live like the Amish and when they come and get us you have only two options to get down on your knees and become a slave or stand up and fight and die'
Original title: 'You Have Got To BE PREPARED For What's Coming...'
1,110 views Nov 26, 2021
Johnny Bigger
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L0UfsyA1Log
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
Original title: 'You Have Got To BE PREPARED For What's Coming...'
1,110 views Nov 26, 2021
Johnny Bigger
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L0UfsyA1Log
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.