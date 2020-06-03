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Episode #1951 - Thursday - May 28, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/d2DeOjsCfXU
BREAKING: TRUMP WILL BRING THE HAMMER DOWN ON BIG TECH ELECTION MEDDLING 1951 - 9AM #WWG1WGA
President Trump is signing an executive order Wednesday aimed at social media companies, a White House official said. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that the president is signing the order “pertaining to social media,” but she could not provide details. The president has criticized Twitter this week for posting, for the first time, fact-checking items to his tweets about mail-in voting. Later Wednesday night, the president tweeted, “Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to censor in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely crazy. Stay Tuned!!!” Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Wednesday that Twitter engaged in “predatory practice” when it marked Mr. Trump’s tweets with fact-checking labels.
BREAKING: TRUMP WILL BRING THE HAMMER DOWN ON BIG TECH ELECTION MEDDLING – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/K3nw30qKlyW
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