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Why are memes important? Must Watch
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54 views • April 06, 2020
Why are memes important?
A meme is simply an online graphic. Artificial intelligence programs at Google, FB etc can scan the internet and censor ideas they don’t want people to share. Memes are harder to censor. When you spread information in the form of a meme you are a digital soldier in the ongoing information war.
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A meme is simply an online graphic. Artificial intelligence programs at Google, FB etc can scan the internet and censor ideas they don’t want people to share. Memes are harder to censor. When you spread information in the form of a meme you are a digital soldier in the ongoing information war.
🔔 Get the free Qanon ebook to educate your friends and family at 🔔
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
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