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https://gnews.org/post/p1l942e96
Shan Weijian’s real identity, he is a high-rank spy of the Communist Party. As the first batch of Chinese students who study abroad after the Cultural Revolution, Shan Weijian took the order from the CCP organization and has been performing many secret missions to destroy the rule of law in the world