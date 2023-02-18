Quo Vadis





Feb 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for February 15, 2023.





My dearest children, Jesus and I count so much on you, always be aware of what you say, do and show to your brothers.





I am always close to you to suggest how to behave to prove that Jesus and Mary are your masters.





The spirit needs more to lead a straight path so that, each of you can pray to Jesus in a righteous way.





I lead you, I am your only mother who has known you since birth.





You are living in a diabolical world as it seems more suited to your desires.





Churches are becoming more and more emptied, priests are left alone, you are only able to criticize and do not try to help those who need it most.





I am always close to you and I suggest what is good, but many of you, make deaf ears and negatively criticize those who seek in every way, to follow Jesus.





Please continue to be close to your priests, especially the weakest in temptations.





They are men like so many brothers but they are under temptation much more than many of their married brothers.





Please my children, always be close to these brothers of yours, always support them and Jesus will take into account this task of yours towards the weakest.





I am always close to you, pray – pray – pray not to fall into temptation.





Mary, Most Pure.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BobASCWexw



