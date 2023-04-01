Special Forces "🅾️tvazhnyh" burn the equipment of Ukrainian terrorists
The Armed Forces jumped on the BMP and set off to look for non-traditional Western values and democracy, but the guards of the traditional foundations from the Novosibirsk special forces detachment “stopped” the Ukrainian militants in time and sent them to replenish the Bandera battalion.
By the way, the battalion is not completed yet, there are free places
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.