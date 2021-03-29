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Great Reset: The Leaders Colluding To Make Us Powerless
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140 views • March 29, 2021
Russell Brand

Silicon Valley representatives – such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt - are frequent speakers at Davos, pushing the benefits of big tech. But will a world increasingly dominated by technology really be beneficial to everyone?

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join​ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Listen to my Under The Skin podcast to hear from guests including Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Get a one month free trial at http://luminary.link/russell

My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
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http://adbl.co/revelation
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http://adbl.co/revelationca

For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
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Produced by Gareth Roy
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vaccinetechnologyeconomyaicontrolsmart phonerussell brandcovid-19plandemicgreat resetcivil liberty
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