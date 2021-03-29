Great Reset: The Leaders Colluding To Make Us Powerless

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Silicon Valley representatives – such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt - are frequent speakers at Davos, pushing the benefits of big tech. But will a world increasingly dominated by technology really be beneficial to everyone?
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
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Produced by Gareth Roy