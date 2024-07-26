Dr. Pedro Chavez Discusses Vaccinated Emitting Mac Addresses!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Pedro Chavez discusses the vaccinated emitting Mac addresses and ways to clean the blood to get rid of the metallic EMF conductive nanoparticles, hydrogels and polymers from the shots... but also from our environment! Even the unvaxxed blood is starting to look like the vaccinated blood, but not as bad... but still needs cleansing also!