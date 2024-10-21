THE GREAT NOTICING CONTINUES ⚤ [IT'S KAPUTSKI FOR DOLLHOUSE DIDDY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Concerned Citizen - The ‘Great Noticing’ Continues
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1848091423050019002
Thumbnail: https://www.barnorama.com/24-diddy-memes-that-definitely-deliver-the-laughs/
SIGNS AND SYMBOLS WILL BE THEIR DOWNFALL
The NICKELODEON blob is EPSTEIN ISLAND! Imagine that
The DISNEY LOGO is EPSTEIN'S SEX COMPOUND! Also Ellen DeGeneres' set piece